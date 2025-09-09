Haslett Public Schools launching taskforce on student safety, updating Title IX policy

Haslett Public Schools is launching a taskforce focused on student safety as the district faces scrutiny for its handling of allegations that an elementary school student inappropriately touched four classmates on a school playground.

The taskforce will be comprised of students, parents, staff and experts. Its first meeting will be held in October, and members will conduct community focus groups through the fall and winter.

Larry LaHaie is a Haslett parent who spoke at the Board of Education meeting Monday night. He says any safety meetings should include a chance for all community members to get questions answered.

“We will not attend a meeting designated to generate measurable action steps on paper while avoiding real accountability,” LaHaie said.

The taskforce will present recommendations to the Board of Education in January and May.

The district is already updating its Title IX policy.

Board of Education Vice President Tracy Collins says update adds language to clarify when an investigation takes place and updates the appeals the process.

“These updates reflect changes in the law, technical corrections, word changes, address changes and changes in staff,” Collins said.

The updated policy was introduced during the Board of Education meeting Monday night. It will be discussed at their upcoming meeting on Sept. 22 before a final vote in October.

District officials did not immediately respond to a request to provide the updated policy. WKAR News has filed a Freedom of Information Act request.

Community members can express interest in joining the taskforce or participating in a focus group on the district’s website.