East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Commission to discuss proposal limiting its power

The East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Commission will discuss proposed changes to the commission’s power during a meeting Wednesday evening.

A document shared with the public after City Council members voted last week to release it outlines the changes proposed through contract negotiations with the city’s police union.

Commission members would be prohibited from publicly discussing, publishing or otherwise releasing the names of any police department employees.

The amendments would strip the commission of its ability to investigate complaints or recommend disciplinary actions.

They would not be able to comment on pending complaints or investigations other than to inquire about the status of the police department’s internal investigation.

Any review of complaints would take place only after the police department has already completed its own internal investigation and issued discipline.

The proposed changes come amid scrutiny by outside groups of the department’s handling of multiple incidents in downtown East Lansing during Michigan State University’s welcome week.

East Lansing City Council members will consider the proposed changes at their Oct. 21 meeting.

The police oversight commission’s meeting will begin at 6 pm in the Hannah Community Center. You can read the document here.