MSU’s student-athlete leaders hope to make a difference with advocacy

Mia Rogan came to Michigan State University in 2023 to do one thing: run. She expected to “stay the pack” as a member of the women’s track and field and women’s cross country teams.“ However, Rogan quickly ran into a greater purpose–leadership and advocacy.

Rogan, a junior, was selected as president of Michigan State’s Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) for the 2025-26 academic year, following the line of leadership from former field hockey player Jillian Bonczewski.

“ I see really great things for [Rogan],” Bonczewski said. “Last year she was ready to go, she was ready to step into this role. She was super excited and is super passionate.”

Rogan started out with Michigan State’s SAAC last year as one of the two athletes representing women’s cross country. MSU’s SAAC is a leadership committee that gives a direct voice to student athletes, maintaining open communication between athletes and their athletic department.

As a social work major, Rogan is open about her passion for social justice. She never expected to be leading MSU’s SAAC when she arrived in East Lansing, but her natural leadership skills and love for advocacy led her to the role.

“I want to use my strengths as a person,” Rogan said. “I'm not afraid to speak up when I feel like something is not right or something could be done better. I want to use those strengths not only for this community and for the Big Ten, but to make the NCAA a better place than when I came in.”

The Big Ten Conference’s Student-Athlete Issues Commission (SAIC) will be giving Rogan that exact opportunity. Not only will she be at the helm of MSU’s SAAC, she will also be a part of the Big Ten’s SAIC. Similar to a campus SAAC, the Big Ten’s SAIC allows athletes to have input on issues and discussion surrounding the conference.

The SAIC includes one athlete from each member school, along with four executive board members. It was announced on Sept. 10 that Rogan would serve as the internal vice chair.

"It's a really cool opportunity,” Rogan said. “I care a lot about the community that I'm a part of and I feel like I've been so involved in it. I want to make this better.”

Mia Rogan Carson Cooper (men’s basketball), Juliann Woodard (women’s basketball), Janson Hicks (men’s track and field, 2013-2016), Rogan, Bella Najera (women’s soccer) and Kaden Schickel (football) at the 2025 Big Ten Impact Student-Athlete Leadership Retreat. Rogan first learned about the Big Ten’s Student-Athlete Issues Commission at the Big Ten’s leadership conference.

Rogan will attend an in-person meeting for the SAIC in November, followed by monthly online meetings, giving her the opportunity to bring up the issues she is passionate about: helping athletes better understand the implications of the House v. NCAA settlement, and increasing resources for international athletes.

“How can we make that an easier experience?” Rogan said. “I know some [international athletes] don't even have cell phones or a bank account or money. I've heard so many student athletes say how complicated it was for either themselves or their teammates.”

Resources for international athletes, including how they are unable to receive NIL [name, image, and likeness] was also an important cause to Bonczewski, who served as the SAIC’s secretary during the 2024-25 academic year.

Reflecting on her year with the commission, Bonczewski detailed how conversations ranged from international athletes to mental health to certain team buses not having Wi-Fi access. Bonczewski was able to bring these issues to the Big Ten Conference as a member of the executive board.

“ I'm not too sure how far our thoughts got up on the ladder,” Bonczewski said. “I do like to think that someone heard our thoughts, but I'm not too sure.”

Progress has been apparent on Michigan State’s campus, however, with Bonczewski and Rogan being proud of the improvements made to the athlete experience in East Lansing. Examples include a new study lounge being built in the Smith Student-Athlete Academic Center and providing snacks in the rowing team’s new facility.

Bonczewski met monthly with Michigan State’s former athletic director Alan Haller, allowing her to give updates on SAAC’s community service initiatives and hear what progress was occurring from the athletic department. During the last month of her presidency Bonczewski was able to bring Rogan to her final meeting with Haller.

“Seeing how [Bonczewski] made an impact all across athletics was really inspiring for me,” Rogan said. “She would do everything she could to help make whatever people needed happen. You could tell she genuinely cared about what she did.”

As Rogan prepares for her first meeting with Michigan State’s new athletic director J Batt, she aims to make the same impact she saw Bonczewski achieve last year. Whether it be through community service, expanded resources or building camaraderie amongst athletes, Rogan plans to lead MSU to a better place–as well as keep running.

“ I love my experience here, but I know there's ways it could have been better,” Rogan said. “So seeing how I can do that for the next student-athletes that are coming in, I care a lot about it.”

