'No Kings' Lansing: What you need to know

The nationwide “No Kings” protest returns to the streets of Lansing tomorrow, with the demonstration kicking off at 3 p.m. with speeches on the Michigan State Capitol lawn.

The first No Kings demonstration, which happened just over four months ago, drew thousands to the capital city.

Organizers of the protest estimate an even higher turnout in response to reports of ICE raids and National Guard deployment to Democratic-run cities such as Portland, Oregon, and Chicago.

With an increase in crowd size comes concern for the safety of participants and non-participants alike.

Jordan Gulkis, the Public Information Director for the Lansing Police Department, wrote in a statement to WKAR that the city police will work “closely with the Michigan State Police to ensure the safety of everyone involved” and that patrols around the capitol building will be increased.

Sara Pulver is the owner of Dear Ollie & Co., an art and stationary store on South Washington Square, just two blocks from the capitol lawn. She said that local businesses saw a lot of traffic during the last No Kings protest, but none of it was obtrusive.

“We had a lot of folks coming in with their protest signs,” Pulver said. “It was a very positive energy, for sure.”

Dear Ollie & Co. shares a storefront with A Novel Concept, an independent bookshop, and Pulver said the two businesses are “kinshops.”

“We are two women- and queer-owned businesses,” she said. We put our values out front and try to live by them in every way we can.”

Pulver said both shops were open during the last No Kings protest, and they will remain open during their normal business hours tomorrow.

“If folks are out and protesting and doing their civic duties,” Pulver said, “they’re welcome to stop in and warm up in the shop or use it however they need to as a public gathering space.”

Other local businesses, such as Strange Matter Downtown and Midtown Brewing Company, have said they also will remain open during their usual hours on Saturday.