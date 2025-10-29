WKAR celebrates Public Radio Music Day with its music hosts

October 29 is Public Radio Music Day which celebrates the role public radio music stations play in their communities.

Interview Highlights

On Public Radio Music Day

When you listen to WKAR-FM for classical music in any given day, you're hearing music from all over the world, different composers, conductors, performers, orchestras from all over the world. So, I think the main thing that I think about in terms of Public Radio Music Day is that it's a day that we can all come together.

On his connections with listeners

I think probably the most poignant one was a widow from Albion one time contacted us, and she wrote a heartfelt letter, saying that her husband had been ailing for the previous year, and then he passed away. But during that entire time, they listened to the classical music on WKAR, and that was the thing that really kept them going and gave them comfort during that time. Then not long afterwards, she drove up and gave us a homemade pie as thanks for bringing the music to her and her late husband. I think that was one of the most touching moments for me.

On how he programs his shows

Variety is the number one thing, of course. Also wanting to make it entertaining and interesting and just a little bit of educating along the way, but we try to be topical. You know, if it's Halloween, we want to have Halloween music. If it's Christmas, we want to have Christmas music. We also celebrate composers' birthdays and performers' birthdays and special days like National Coffee Day and that kind of thing, just different things to try to keep the programming interesting.

Interview Transcript

Sophia Saliby: Today is Public Radio Music Day which celebrates the role public radio music stations play in their communities. Here at WKAR, we have a team of great music hosts who join you throughout the day to bring you classical, folk and jazz.

Here with me now is one of them, Jody Knol. Thanks for being here, Jody.

Jody Knol: It's great to be here, Sophia.

Saliby: So, what does Public Radio Music Day mean to you?

Knol: Well, what it means to me is music is something that is universal, and it's something that we can all agree on, whether we agree politically or otherwise. But it's something that we can unite on.

Another aspect of it is that music is diverse. When you listen to WKAR-FM for classical music in any given day, you're hearing music from all over the world, different composers, conductors, performers, orchestras from all over the world. So, I think the main thing that I think about in terms of Public Radio Music Day is that it's a day that we can all come together.

Saliby: Can you talk about how music has helped or maybe does help connect our WKAR community?

Knol: Well, one of the ways it connects is, I remember during COVID that a number of people wrote to us and said, thank you that you have the music there because we can't get out and go to concerts because of COVID, and we also are feeling pretty isolated at home, but to have that music, there was a way that we could all connect and be a community.

Saliby: You've been at WKAR for nearly four decades. I believe your work anniversary with us is in January.

Knol: That's right.

Saliby: Do you have maybe another memory or a moment that sticks out in your mind about connecting with an individual community member or listener over music?

Knol: Well, I have many, but I think probably the most poignant one was a widow from Albion one time contacted us, and she wrote a heartfelt letter, saying that her husband had been ailing for the previous year, and then he passed away.

But during that entire time, they listened to the classical music on WKAR, and that was the thing that really kept them going and gave them comfort during that time. Then not long afterwards, she drove up and gave us a homemade pie as thanks for bringing the music to her and her late husband. I think that was one of the most touching moments for me.

Saliby: I'm sure you've spoken about this before, but I find that you, as well as Jamie Paisley and Linda Kernohan, are so intentional about your picks for each and every day, each and every hour.

Can you talk a little bit about what goes into making those decisions that make up a show to kind of best serve our community?

Knol: Well, sure. Variety is the number one thing, of course. Also wanting to make it entertaining and interesting and just a little bit of educating along the way, but we try to be topical. You know, if it's Halloween, we want to have Halloween music. If it's Christmas, we want to have Christmas music.

We also celebrate composers' birthdays and performers' birthdays and special days like National Coffee Day and that kind of thing, just different things to try to keep the programming interesting.

But we also have a very specific interest in promoting local classical music performers, organizations, the MSU College of Music and to present music that you can't hear anywhere else.

Knol: We couldn't have you on the show without playing some music. Do you have a piece you'd like us to end on?

Saliby: Well, I think music helps us to aspire to better things, and so I think I'd like to have us listen to "Excelsior," which means "towards the heights" by Swedish composer Wilhelm Stenhammar.

["Excelsior" by Wilhem Stenhammar]

Saliby: Jody Knol is one of WKAR's classical hosts. Thank you for joining me.

Knol: My pleasure, Sophia.

This conversation was edited for clarity and conciseness.