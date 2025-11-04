Farms, composting programs offer sustainable afterlife for jack-o'-lanterns

Reporting like this only happens with your financial support. Donate to WKAR today!

Michigan’s environment department is encouraging residents to give their jack-o'-lanterns a sustainable afterlife.

Each year, around 1 billion pounds of pumpkins end up in landfills across the country, where they emit methane that experts say haunts the environment.

Michigan ranks fourth in the nation for pumpkin production, growing 79 million pounds of pumpkins per year.

Rather than throwing pumpkins away, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy recommends donating or composting them.

Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary in Grand Ledge cares for senior and at-risk farm animals.

While kids are done trick-or-treating for the year, the holiday treats have just started rolling in for the animals there, co-founder Bob Worthy says.

“If you have pumpkins that don’t have any paint on them, and you need to dispose of them, our crew of chickens and goats and sheep and pigs would absolutely love your pumpkins,” Worthy said.

Families can donate their pumpkins by visiting the sanctuary at 8650 W. Mt. Hope Highway and adding their pumpkin to the pile by the barn.

Delhi Township also accepts pumpkin donations for the sheep that help maintain the grounds around its wastewater treatment plant. Donations can be left at the Delhi Township Recycling Center located at 1418 Grovenburg Road.

Michigan State University will collect pumpkins to be composted at the MSU Recycling Center through Nov. 15 as part of its annual Pumpkin Plop event. They can be dropped off in a large bin located at 468 Green Way.

The city of Lansing is also collecting pumpkins to be composted through mid-November at the city recycling center, located at 5507 S. Cedar St.

Eastside Compost will hold a final pumpkin collection event Nov. 15 in Clifford Park.

