Jackson voters re-elect and unseat incumbent City Council members

Voters in three of Jackson’s wards went to the polls Tuesday to select who they want to represent them on the Jackson City Council for the next five years.

Incumbents won re-election in two of those races.

On the south side of the city, Councilmember Arlene Robinson won another term representing the First Ward, fending off a challenge from nonprofit director Dena Morgan.

In the northeast corner, incumbent Angelita Gunn won another term in the Third Ward seat, defeating former Councilmember Jeromy Alexander.

Gunn said she can use her experience to hit the ground running.

“I had a steep learning curve those first few years, but I feel like in the second half of my term, we’ve built some momentum where we had been making progress,” Gunn said.

But not all incumbents fared as well. Former Councilmember Shalanda Hunt unseated incumbent Christy May Davis in the Fifth Ward.

Davis said she is proud of the number of community events she participated in and hopes Hunt will follow suit.

“I hope she learns from my time on council and does more with residents and gets more involved than she was the first time,” Davis said.

Councilmembers elected Tuesday will serve a unique five-year term, rather than the usual four years, to account for the city’s transition to holding local elections in even-numbered years.

