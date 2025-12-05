© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ski season begins in Brighton this weekend

WKAR Public Media | By Victoria Witke
Published December 5, 2025 at 10:37 AM EST
A screenshot of live cam footage of Mt. Brighton
Mt. Brighton Ski Resort
Live cam footage of Mt. Brighton by the its lodge taken on Dec. 4.

Ski resorts are getting ready for the upcoming winter sports season after the recent snowfall across the state.

Mt. Brighton Ski Resort is opening its slopes this Saturday at 9 a.m.

Opening day festivities include a first chair banner break, free donuts and a golden Mt. Brighton pin.

Despite the recent snowstorms, the Livingston County resort has been making snow all week to prepare for its opening.

Only part of the park will be open this weekend.

WKAR’s trusted journalism is freely available to everyone in mid-Michigan because of listener support. Right now, an anonymous longtime supporter is matching all sustaining gifts dollar for dollar up to $100,000 through December 31.

Close the gap and have your donation matched by December 31.
Become a Sustaining Member

Ingham County Parks said if the weather permits, the snow hill at Burchfield will be open for tubing this weekend but to check the website for updates.

Ski rentals at the park aren't open for the season yet.

The Hawk Island snow hill isn't open for tubing yet, either.

Lake Lansing North is also hoping to open ski and snowshoe rentals this weekend.
WKAR News
Victoria Witke
Victoria is a news intern for WKAR Public Media. She is a third-year journalism student at Michigan State University.
See stories by Victoria Witke
Related Content
Together we’ve already reduced WKAR’s $1.6 million budget gap created by the loss of federal funding. With your sustaining support we can close the remaining $500,000 gap and keep trusted public media strong for mid-Michigan. The best way to support WKAR is to become a sustainer. Already a sustainer? Please consider upgrading your current monthly gift.
DONATE to close the gap