Ski season begins in Brighton this weekend

Ski resorts are getting ready for the upcoming winter sports season after the recent snowfall across the state.

Mt. Brighton Ski Resort is opening its slopes this Saturday at 9 a.m.

Opening day festivities include a first chair banner break, free donuts and a golden Mt. Brighton pin.

Despite the recent snowstorms, the Livingston County resort has been making snow all week to prepare for its opening.

Only part of the park will be open this weekend.

Ingham County Parks said if the weather permits, the snow hill at Burchfield will be open for tubing this weekend but to check the website for updates.

Ski rentals at the park aren't open for the season yet.

The Hawk Island snow hill isn't open for tubing yet, either.

Lake Lansing North is also hoping to open ski and snowshoe rentals this weekend.