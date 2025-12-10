Lansing’s lawsuit to clear a homeless encampment nears resolution

A small group of Dietrich encampment residents hitched rides to the Veterans Memorial Courthouse on Wednesday, leaving behind their possessions and tents under the supervision of their neighbors.

They were there to attend the latest hearing in the City of Lansing’s lawsuit against JAJ Property LLC, the organization that owns the land they’re camping on.

The city argues that the camp poses a public safety risk due to unsanitary conditions and is suing the property owner to sweep the camp. JAJ Property alleges that the city has directed homeless Lansing residents to the property after other sweeps and should have to front the cost to clear the camp.

The hearing Wednesday was meant to go over JAJ Property’s discovery requests for official communications sending people to the camp and the city’s objection to the requests.

Instead, after meeting with both parties, Judge Rosemarie Aqualina announced to the gallery that the case was nearing its conclusion.

“It is my understanding, and from reading a draft proposal, that counsel is about 98% in terms of their agreement,” Aqualina said. “They have to work out some minor bugs, but we’re going to have an agreement that addresses all of the issues and housing.”

This was the second week in a row where attorneys were scheduled to explain the objections and either postponed or discussed the matter out of court.

The announcement of an agreement nearly being reached alarmed encampment residents and advocates alike.

Sara Huerta Long of We thePeople Michigan is one of the volunteers who drive Dietrich encampment residents to and from the hearings every week. She said the court has been “breadcrumbing” the residents with information, and that this was the first they’d heard of an agreement.

“It’s definitely nerve-wracking to hear that,” Huerta Long said.“Last week was supposed to be a big day in court, and then it’s not last week and then it’s not this week either.”

Encampment residents expressed frustration about the lack of information, especially after taking the risk of leaving camp in extreme weather conditions.

“These aren’t winterized tents,” Dietrich resident Talon said. “They’re not made to withstand [heavy snow] so the weight starts buckling under them. I’m worried about what’s going on back there now. We don’t have a whole lot of time.”