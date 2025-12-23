Mid-Michigan farmers markets move indoors for the season, expand next year

Farmers markets across Mid-Michigan are moving indoors for the winter, but that doesn’t mean the stalls will be bare.

While the late November and early December snows have coated the fields and slowed down produce harvests, other offerings at local farmers markets are just picking up.

“Our market stays pretty strong,” said Chuck Grinnell, Holt Farmers Market manager. “We have a lot of meats and everything from chicken and beef and pork and fish and then a lot of baked goods and a lot of ready-to-eat foods.”

Grinnell helped start the farmers market in Delhi Charter Township in 2008 after retiring from his position with the Delhi Downtown Development Authority and his volunteer work with the local fire department.

He said while produce at the market may be limited, there will still be some options available as a few small vendors have turned to greenhouses.

“It’s expensive for them to set that up, and it’s quite a process,” Grinnell said. “They got to be pretty dedicated to it.”

But the lack of produce hasn’t really slowed foot traffic in the past, he said, and he doesn’t think it will this year either.

“We have a lot of regular customers that come every week, regardless of the time of year.”

Travis Fojtasek, the manager of the Green Market at Allegiance Health in Jackson, said he’s also used to familiar faces, both in the customer base and his vendors.

Fojtasek helped start the market around 15 years ago, and he said one of his biggest priorities throughout was making sure they were providing affordable, organic food, often using locally-produced fertilizer.

“I spoke to one of the vendors who made some tomato fries,” he said. “I said, ‘Gosh, those are very good. Thank you very much.’ And he said, ‘Don’t thank me. Thank my wife’s horses.’”

Fojtasek said the Green Market still has produce throughout the winter season, as some vendors grow crops that “winter over,” like squash, cauliflower, carrots and potatoes.

Other farmers markets in Meridian Township and Lansing have moved indoors, but none have reported weather-related closures.

Both the Holt Farmers Market and the Green Market are planning to expand their footprint in 2026, and Grinnell said his market is getting ready to kick off construction for a larger site.

“We had more farmers this year than we’ve ever had,” Grinnell said. “I am planning on doubling my vendors.”