GamePlay | WKAR Radio

Mondays, Aug. 2–30, at 7pm on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Explore the world of music from video games, which has come a long way in video games’ 40+ years of entertainment.A big preconceived notion about video game music is that it's all “beeps and boops:” repetitive lo-fi chip sounds, catchy tunes without substance. This couldn’t be further from the truth.

Video game music is incredibly rich and eclectic, ranging from sweeping orchestral scores to glowing synthesizer soundscapes, jazz, pop, rock, traditional music from all over the world and so much more. There’s not just something for everyone; there’s tons for everyone!

