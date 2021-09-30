October 2021 | GamePlay

Mondays, Oct. 4–24, at 7pm on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Explore the world of music from video games, which has come a long way in video games’ 40+ years of entertainment.

Oct. 4

Explore the innovative, spacious, and eclectic soundtrack to the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a 2017 game release. Its original score pays homage to themes from 30 years of series history, while taking the sound of the Zelda franchise in a fresh, new direction.

Oct. 11

Enjoy some exciting new 2020 recordings from two classically trained ensembles that specialize in performing the music of video games! We’ll hear themes from games like Super Mario Sunshine, Chrono Cross, and Final Fantasy 7 arranged for brass ensemble, string quartet, woodwinds, steel drums, and much more

Oct. 18

Composer Wilbert Roget is an amazing talent who has written original scores for some of the biggest video game franchises on the planet. This episode features conversation with him and selections of his music from Call of Duty: World War II, Mortal Kombat 11, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, and more.

Oct. 25

On this week’s show we’ll hear tunes from one of the most iconic video game series ever: Super Mario Bros.! For more than 35 years, Mario has starred in numerous games. And one thing that connects them all is their music, full of wonder and joy. We’ll hear Mario themes written for early electronic sound chips as well as for full orchestras, jazz bands and more.

WKAR RADIO

The Capital Region’s source for classical music, local news and NPR. The station operates 24 hours per day and is available online at wkar.org.