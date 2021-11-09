© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10
Armed with Language

WKAR Public Media
Published November 9, 2021 at 7:19 AM EST
A man translates a document.
Courtesy
/
Twin Cities PBS

Thu. Nov. 11 at 9 p.m. on WKAR WORLD 23.2 & STREAMING | Learn the history and legacy of a military intelligence school that trained thousands of Japanese Americans during WWII.

Armed with Language tells the story of how a little-known military intelligence school in Minnesota played a pivotal role in ending World War II.

The institution trained more than 6,000 Japanese Americans, or Nisei, to be translators, interrogators, and Japanese military specialists.

Primarily recruited from internment camps, also now referred to as concentration camps, on the West Coast, these men and women served while many of their families remained imprisoned.

For their efforts it is said that they “shortened the Pacific War by two years and saved possibly a million American lives.”

After decades of being classified, the story of their courage, sacrifice, and valor is finally being told.

