© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10
WKAR StayTuned Update

American Exile | VOCES

WKAR Public Media
Published November 12, 2021 at 12:15 PM EST
Two brothers wearing decorated army uniforms salute the flag.
Courtesy
/
Elia Lyssy
Manuel and Valente Valenzuela saluting the flag at the July 4th festivities in Pueblo, CO.

Tue. Nov. 16 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Two Mexican-American soldier brothers facing deportation fight to "leave no soldier behind."

As teenagers, Valente Valenzuela and his brother Manuel volunteered and were sent to fight in Vietnam. They came home decorated but also physically and psychologically scarred.

Now, some fifty years later, they’ve received deportation notices. Shocked and confused, the brothers soon learn they are not alone; thousands of American military veterans have been or are in danger of being deported because of misdemeanor offenses committed after completing their service.

The brothers don their uniforms for one last fight, to bring the plight of deported veterans to the White House.

Filmed over seven years, American Exile is a deeply personal film about two men seeking justice for themselves and the thousands of others in their situation.

Watch each episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

More About VOCES
Produced by Latino Public Broadcasting, the acclaimed PBS documentary series VOCES features the best of Latino arts, culture and history and shines a light on current issues that impact Latino Americans. Devoted to exploring the rich diversity of the Latino experience, VOCES presents new and established filmmakers and brings their powerful and illuminating stories to a national audience.

Tags

WKAR StayTuned UpdateWKAR StayTuned UpdateVOCESVeterans Day 2021Military VeteransveteransLatinx
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE