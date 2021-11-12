American Exile | VOCES

Tue. Nov. 16 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Two Mexican-American soldier brothers facing deportation fight to "leave no soldier behind."

As teenagers, Valente Valenzuela and his brother Manuel volunteered and were sent to fight in Vietnam. They came home decorated but also physically and psychologically scarred.

Now, some fifty years later, they’ve received deportation notices. Shocked and confused, the brothers soon learn they are not alone; thousands of American military veterans have been or are in danger of being deported because of misdemeanor offenses committed after completing their service.

The brothers don their uniforms for one last fight, to bring the plight of deported veterans to the White House.

Filmed over seven years, American Exile is a deeply personal film about two men seeking justice for themselves and the thousands of others in their situation.

More About VOCES

Produced by Latino Public Broadcasting, the acclaimed PBS documentary series VOCES features the best of Latino arts, culture and history and shines a light on current issues that impact Latino Americans. Devoted to exploring the rich diversity of the Latino experience, VOCES presents new and established filmmakers and brings their powerful and illuminating stories to a national audience.