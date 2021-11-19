Candles Burning Brightly with Mindy Ratner | WKAR Radio

Sun., 28. at 4 p.m. on 90.5FM & STREAMING | Candles Burning Brightly is a one-hour celebration of Chanukah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, with an exploration of Chanukah foods and traditional activities.

Host Mindy Ratner shares performances by the Zamir Chorale of Boston, harpist Andrea Stein, the New England Conservatory Chorus and Orchestra, & more.

WKAR RADIO

