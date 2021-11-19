See Us Coming Together | A Sesame Street Special

Thu. Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 and 9 a.m. on WKAR-KID 23.4 & STREAMING | This Thanksgiving, celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander communities and the power of belonging with the cast of Sesame Street.

It's "Neighbor Day" on Sesame Street and everyone has something special to share!

Created for families to watch together, See Us Coming Together is a special that celebrates diverse Asian and Pacific Islander communities and the power of belonging with original songs and an all-star cast.

The special stars Elmo, Alan, Tamir, and new friend Ji-Young – a seven-year-old Korean American girl performed by Sesame Workshop puppeteer Kathleen Kim – as they plan a community festival.

Celebrity guests include actors Simu Liu and Anna Cathcart, comic book artist Jim Lee, chef Melissa King, television personality Padma Lakshmi, and athlete Naomi Osaka.

The “Neighbor Day” celebration culminates with a new song, also entitled “See Us Coming Together,” performed by the full cast. A reimagined version of Sesame Street classic, “The People in Your Neighborhood,” reinforces that kids of all backgrounds can be anything they want to be.

This special is part of Sesame Workshop’s ongoing Coming Together initiative to help families of all backgrounds build racial literacy together.

More information – including videos, viewing guides, family activities – can be found at sesamestreet.org/comingtogether.