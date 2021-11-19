Turkey Confidential | The Splendid Table | WKAR Radio

Thu., 25. at 9 a.m. on 90.5FM & STREAMING | Turkey Confidential is The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show.

Host Francis Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year.

Record your Thanksgiving questions for The Splendid Table when you leave a voice message at (800) 537-5252, and hear their answers Thanksgiving morning.

More about the host:

Francis Lam is the former Eat columnist for The New York Times Magazine and is Editor-at-Large at Clarkson Potter, a leader in cookbook publishing. He has written for numerous publications, including Gourmet, Bon Appetít, and Food & Wine, as well as served as a regular judge on Bravo's hit show, Top Chef Masters.

Featured Guests:



David Chang and Priya Krishna authors of the new book Cook at Home: Or How I Learned to Stop Worrying About Recipes (And Love My Microwave)

Pati Jinich of PBS’s award -winning series Pati’s Mexican Table

Kenji Lopez Alt of Serious Eats and his latest book The Wok Recipes and Techniques

and his latest book Baker Cheryl Day author of Cheryl Day’s Treasury of Southern Baking

