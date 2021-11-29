© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
December 2021 | Great Lakes Concerts

Published November 29, 2021 at 8:40 AM EST
Saturdays, Dec. 4-25 at 12 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Listen to a variety of music from regional orchestras and professional classical musicians from around the state of Michigan.

Dec. 4
Prokofiev “Classical” Symphony performed by Lansing Symphony; Mozart’s Opera Choruses by Vocal Arts Ensemble and Ann Arbor Symphony; Jackson Symphony plays Mozart’s Symphony No. 35; Traverse Symphony plays Bach: Brandenburg No. 3.

Dec. 11
Lansing Symphony plays a Mozart Divertimento; Violinist Ilya Kaler and Genadi Zagor, piano play Saint-Saens; Albinoni: Adagio performed by Traverse Symphony; Jeremy Crosmer: Concerto for Two Violas and Orchestra played by Jackson Symphony.

Dec. 18
Carl Orff: Carmina Burana performed by Traverse Symphony, chorus and soloists.

Dec. 25
George Walker: Lyric for Strings played by Lansing Symphony; Holst: St. Paul’s Suite played by Traverse Symphony; Jackson Symphony performs Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin and Bach: Brandenburg No. 6.

