December 2021 | Great Lakes Concerts

Saturdays, Dec. 4-25 at 12 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Listen to a variety of music from regional orchestras and professional classical musicians from around the state of Michigan.

Dec. 4

Prokofiev “Classical” Symphony performed by Lansing Symphony; Mozart’s Opera Choruses by Vocal Arts Ensemble and Ann Arbor Symphony; Jackson Symphony plays Mozart’s Symphony No. 35; Traverse Symphony plays Bach: Brandenburg No. 3.

Dec. 11

Lansing Symphony plays a Mozart Divertimento; Violinist Ilya Kaler and Genadi Zagor, piano play Saint-Saens; Albinoni: Adagio performed by Traverse Symphony; Jeremy Crosmer: Concerto for Two Violas and Orchestra played by Jackson Symphony.

Dec. 18

Carl Orff: Carmina Burana performed by Traverse Symphony, chorus and soloists.

Dec. 25

George Walker: Lyric for Strings played by Lansing Symphony; Holst: St. Paul’s Suite played by Traverse Symphony; Jackson Symphony performs Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin and Bach: Brandenburg No. 6.

The Capital Region’s source for classical music, local news and NPR. The station operates 24 hours per day and is available online at wkar.org.