Holiday and Spiritual Specials December 2021 | TV Listings

Celebrate the holiday season with WKAR TV!

Starting Sun., Dec 5 | Check out a variety of holiday specials on WKAR-HD 23.1 and WKAR WORLD 23.2!

5 | Sun | 8 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

Craft In America: “Holiday”

Embrace familiar and new winter celebrations, part of our American experience with the handmade. Featuring the work of artisans on Nordic wood carvings, clay Chanukah menorahs, lavish gingerbread houses, sparkling Navidad luminarias, colorful glass ornaments, and more.

9 | Thu | 8:30 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

Under The Radar Michigan: “Holiday Extravaganza”

We’ll take you to a Christmas parade in Ida that’s so bright, you can probably see it from space. Then we hit Midland for a school where Santa learns his jolly thing. And if that’s not enough, we’ll also take a classic train ride from Owosso all the way to the North Pole and go back in time for a holiday night at Dearborn’s Greenfield Village. We even see Rochester's Big Bright Light Celebration.

11 | Sat | 10 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

Craft In America: “Holiday”

Rebroadcast from 12/5.

12 | Sun | 8 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

A Chef's Life Holiday Special: “Deck the Halls, Y’all”

Delectable fudge. Crispy peanut brittle. Gooey chocolate-covered cherries. Old-fashioned caramels. It's the stuff of holiday memories… with a little bit of a twist. Doing what she knows best, Chef Vivian Howard hosts her own vision of the season's celebrations in this one-hour special - exploring holiday traditions, Kinston, NC style.

13 | Mon | 8 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

20 Years of Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir

Tony® Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell joins the Choir and Orchestra for this 2-hour 20th anniversary retrospective with performances from Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Gladys Knight, Angela Lansbury, Hugh Bonneville, Renée Fleming and more.

13 | Mon | 9:30 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

Stories from the Stage: “Holiday Spirit”

Top storytellers share stories that conjure the holiday spirit. David Dean Bottrell discovers his passion after stealing the school play's spotlight; Andrea Kamen’s bright menorah cuts through the darkness of anti-semitism; and Joe Charnitski tries to break a nightmare-before-Christmas bad luck streak.

14 | Tue | 9 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

The Nutcracker and the Mouse King

This film is a re-imagination of the classic Nutcracker story, featuring the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and narrated by Alan Cumming.

15 | Wed | 8 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

Nature: “Santa's Wild Home”

Get an intimate look into life in Lapland, fabled land of Santa Claus and actual home of tenacious wildlife such as reindeer, wolverines, brown bears and more.

17 | Fri | 9 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

Wheaton College Christmas Festival: “Through His Own Redeeming Love”

This traditional Christmas Festival shares the wonder of creation, the sorrow of its brokenness, and the hope of redemption through the birth of Jesus Christ. Alternating between choral and instrumental pieces performed by 250+ talented musicians of the Wheaton College Conservatory of Music ensembles, this production presents a mixture of traditional and contemporary Christmas music.

19 | Sun | 7:30 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Feeling down about the commercialism of Christmas, Charlie Brown becomes the director of the gang's holiday play. Can he overcome his friends’ preference for dancing over acting, find the “perfect” tree, and discover the true meaning of Christmas?

19 | Sun | 8 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

Lucy Worsley's 12 Days of Tudor Christmas

Join Lucy Worsley on a 12-day extravaganza as she discovers that much of what we enjoy in contemporary Christmas -- from carols to turkey, gift-giving to mistletoe and mulled wine -- has surprising Tudor origins, rooted in devotion and charity.

19 | Sun | 8 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

Nature: “Santa's Wild Home”

Rebroadcast from 12/15.

20 | Mon | 8 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

Antiques Roadshow: “Naughty or Nice”

The holiday special that makes a list and checks it twice. Enlivening the year-end holiday season, this lineup of favorite appraisals from past seasons will satisfy everyone’s wish list.

20 | Mon | 9 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

Christmas at Belmont

Join Belmont University students along with host, unannounced, and the Nashville Children’s Choir for Christmas at Belmont 2021. Taped in Belmont’s McAfee Concert Hall, the show includes classic holiday songs and festive tunes.

23 | Thu | 8:30 | WKAR-HD 23.1

Ask This Old House: “Holiday Projects”

Identifying and caring for holly plants; how dishwashers work; troubleshooting dishwashers when they don't drain properly; turning Christmas ornaments.

23 | Thu | 9:30 | WKAR-HD 23.1

Under The Radar Michigan: “Christmas”

Hold onto your sleigh bells and boughs of holly because here comes another UTR Christmas special. We’ll cut down our own tree, see one that actually sings and find out where Rudolph and all the other reindeer romp. Heck, we’ll even take you to a Christmas superstore you can probably see from space.

24 | Fri | 9 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

20 Years of Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir

Rebroadcast from 12/13.

25 | Sat | 8 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

Purdue 87th Anniversary Christmas Show

A one-hour condensed version of Purdue University's 87th Anniversary Christmas Show. It features performances from five of the university's major musical organizations, namely, the University Choir, the Purdue Varsity Glee Club, the Purdue Bells, Heart & Soul, and the Purduettes.

25 | Sat | 8 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

Lucy Worsley's 12 Days of Tudor Christmas

Rebroadcast from 12/19.

25 | Sat | 8 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

Call The Midwife Holiday Special 2021

Christmas 1966 promises to be a memorable one. The Nonnatus House team are faced with their busiest Christmas Day ever as the Maternity Home is filled with expectant moms and challenging cases. Luckily Mother Mildred is on hand to support the team.

25 | Sat | 11 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

America's Forests with Chuck Leavell: “U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree”

We travel from the Grand Mesa Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests to Washington, DC to celebrate the 50th annual series of celebrations bringing the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC.

26 | Sat | 7:30 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

Call The Midwife Holiday Special 2019

Mother Mildred and the Nonnatus House team go to the Outer Hebrides in response to a nursing shortage. Navigating the terrain, they strive to keep up with the needs of the locals.

31 | Fri | 9 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

United In Song: Celebrating the American Dream

Ring in the New Year with PBS and an all-star concert performed on location at Philadelphia's historic Independence Hall. Hosted by Chita Rivera with performances by David Archuleta, Paulo Szot, Midori, Lea Salonga, Pepe Romero, Deborah Cox, Judy Collins, Cassadee Pope, Brandee Younger, members of The Washington Ballet, and more -- joined by Luke Frazier and the American Pops Orchestra.

31 | Fri | 10:30 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

Great Performances at the MET: "New Year's Eve Gala"

Celebrate the new year with Met stars Angel Blue, Pretty Yende, Javier Camarena and Matthew Polenzani performing arias, duets and ensembles and more from the Parktheater in Augsburg, Germany.