December 11 | Great Lakes Concerts

Sat. Dec. 11 at 12 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Enjoy this selection of beautiful classical music performed by regional orchestras and professional musicians in Michigan.

It's a much-joked about instrument, but on this week's episode, Jody Knol brings us a Concerto for 2 Violas, written in early 2020 by American composer Jeremy Crosmer, as played by the Jackson Symphony Orchestra.

Also, mid-pandemic performances by the string sections from both the Lansing Symphony and Traverse Symphony of works by Mozart and Albinoni.

