WKAR StayTuned Update

December 11 | Great Lakes Concerts

WKAR Public Media
Published December 9, 2021 at 12:44 PM EST
Person playing classical music
Julio Rionaldo
/
Unsplash

Sat. Dec. 11 at 12 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Enjoy this selection of beautiful classical music performed by regional orchestras and professional musicians in Michigan.

It's a much-joked about instrument, but on this week's episode, Jody Knol brings us a Concerto for 2 Violas, written in early 2020 by American composer Jeremy Crosmer, as played by the Jackson Symphony Orchestra.

Also, mid-pandemic performances by the string sections from both the Lansing Symphony and Traverse Symphony of works by Mozart and Albinoni.

WKAR RADIO
The Capital Region’s source for classical music, local news and NPR. The station operates 24 hours per day and is available online at wkar.org.

WKAR StayTuned Update Great Lakes Concerts
