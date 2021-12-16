Lucy Worsley's 12 Days Of Tudor Christmas

Sun. Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Discover the surprising Tudor origins of some favorite Christmas traditions.

Join the popular royal historian and TV personality Lucy Worsley as she brings to life a magnificent Tudor Christmas, exploring the rituals and riches of the 12-day holiday as it was celebrated during the reign of King Henry VIII.

With Lucy as our guide — in lavish period costume — we discover that many of our current traditions, from carols to Christmas cake, from gift-giving to mulled wine, have surprising Tudor origins.

Enjoy a fun-filled and revelatory extravaganza that combines the sacred and the secular into an unforgettable time filled with entertainment, feasting, drinking and traditions both strange and familiar.