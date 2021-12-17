Call The Midwife | 2021 Holiday Special

Sat. Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Celebrate this Christmas day with the Nonnatus House team!

Christmas 1966 promises to be memorable one. The Nonnatus House team are faced with their busiest Christmas Day ever as the Maternity Home is filled with expectant moms and challenging cases. Luckily Mother Mildred is on hand to support the team.

Call the Midwife follows the nurses, midwives and nuns from Nonnatus House, who visit the expectant mothers of Poplar, providing the poorest women with the best possible care.