A snowman figurine amongst snow, cinnamon, and a pinecone
For the Holidays 2021
Celebrate the holidays with WKAR

Call The Midwife | 2021 Holiday Special

WKAR Public Media
Published December 17, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST
Call The Midwife Christmas Special
Ray Burmiston
BBC / Nealstreet Productions
Shelagh (LAURA MAIN), Nurse Trixie Franklin (HELEN GEORGE), Nurse Lucille Anderson (LEONIE ELLIOTT)

Sat. Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Celebrate this Christmas day with the Nonnatus House team!

Christmas 1966 promises to be memorable one. The Nonnatus House team are faced with their busiest Christmas Day ever as the Maternity Home is filled with expectant moms and challenging cases. Luckily Mother Mildred is on hand to support the team.

MORE ABOUT CALL THE MIDWIFE
Call the Midwife follows the nurses, midwives and nuns from Nonnatus House, who visit the expectant mothers of Poplar, providing the poorest women with the best possible care.

WKAR StayTuned UpdateWKAR StayTuned UpdateCall the MidwifeHappy Holidaysholiday specials
