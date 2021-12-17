© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update
A snowman figurine amongst snow, cinnamon, and a pinecone
For the Holidays 2021
Celebrate the holidays with WKAR

In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season

WKAR Public Media
Published December 17, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST
Graphic for In Performance at The White House: Spirit of the Season
Courtesy / PBS
/

Tue. Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | This dazzling music special celebrates the holidays and highlights the seasonal décor at the White House.

The President and Dr. Biden welcome a diverse roster of artists to perform songs in historic White House rooms—including the East Room, the State Dining Room, and the Blue Room, home of the Official White House Christmas tree—sharing the festive spirit with the nation through In Performance at the White House.

Hosted by Jennifer Garner, this special event will include performances by Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, Virginia Bocelli, Camila Cabello, Eric Church, Jonas Brothers, Norah Jones, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Northwell Health Nurse Choir, Voices of Service, and the United States Marine Band.

Enjoy this performance on streaming, during or after its premiere at pbs.org/whitehouse

Tags

WKAR StayTuned UpdateWKAR StayTuned UpdateIn Performance at the White HouseHappy Holidaysholiday specials
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE