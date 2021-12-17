In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season

Tue. Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | This dazzling music special celebrates the holidays and highlights the seasonal décor at the White House.

The President and Dr. Biden welcome a diverse roster of artists to perform songs in historic White House rooms—including the East Room, the State Dining Room, and the Blue Room, home of the Official White House Christmas tree—sharing the festive spirit with the nation through In Performance at the White House.

Hosted by Jennifer Garner, this special event will include performances by Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, Virginia Bocelli, Camila Cabello, Eric Church, Jonas Brothers, Norah Jones, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Northwell Health Nurse Choir, Voices of Service, and the United States Marine Band.

Enjoy this performance on streaming, during or after its premiere at pbs.org/whitehouse