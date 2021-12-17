Celebrate the holidays with WKAR
MSU College of Music's A Jazzy Little Christmas
Sat., Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Celebrate the holiday season with endless classics performed by MSU artist-faculty members.
The annual favorite returns! Artist-Faculty members of the Michigan State University College of Music are led by concert guide, double-bassist & Director of Jazz Studies Rodney Whitaker as they perform many holiday classics with more (instrumental) licks than Rudolph & Co.’s salt cubes.