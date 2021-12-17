© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update
A snowman figurine amongst snow, cinnamon, and a pinecone
For the Holidays 2021
Celebrate the holidays with WKAR

MSU College of Music's A Jazzy Little Christmas

WKAR Public Media
Published December 17, 2021 at 12:03 PM EST
Festive lights on a piano
Pixabay
/

Sat., Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Celebrate the holiday season with endless classics performed by MSU artist-faculty members.

The annual favorite returns! Artist-Faculty members of the Michigan State University College of Music are led by concert guide, double-bassist & Director of Jazz Studies Rodney Whitaker as they perform many holiday classics with more (instrumental) licks than Rudolph & Co.’s salt cubes.

Tags

WKAR StayTuned UpdateWKAR StayTuned UpdateMSU College of Musicholiday specialswkar radio
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE