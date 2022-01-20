Wed., Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer lays out her new legislative year agenda for 2022.

Governor Whitmer addresses the Michigan Legislature for her fourth year in office, appearing remotely for the second year in a row due to COVID-19. Senior Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick, covering his 52nd State of the State address, provides analysis and commentary along with Stephen Henderson, Cheyna Roth, Jordyn Hermani and Bill Ballenger.

Television - WKAR-HD 23.1 and streaming WATCH HERE NOW

Senior Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick and panelists from the capital press corps provide analysis following the address. This is Skubick's 52nd year covering the Michigan State of the State Address on WKAR.

This special broadcast is made possible with support from Michigan Academy of Family Physicians.

Radio - 102.3 WKAR NewsTalk

Michigan Public Radio Network provides analysis anchored by MPRN Bureau Chief Managing Editor Rick Pluta and Michigan Radio's Laura Weber Davis.

On Demand

Beginning midday Thu., Jan. 27, "Michigan State of the State 2022" will be available for on-demand listening at wkar.org and for viewing in the PBS App on many streaming devices and smart TVs, and at video.wkar.org.