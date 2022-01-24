January 29 | Great Lakes Concerts

Sat. Jan. 29 at 12 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Tune into stellar performances by some of Michigan’s best orchestras, featuring the Traverse, Jackson and Flint Symphonies.

This week, Jody Knol brings us the Dill Pickles Rag by composer Charles L. Johnson played on marimba from a concert organized by the Traverse Symphony, alongside the more traditional Pachelbel Canon in D. Also, a 2019 performance from the Flint Symphony under Maestro Enrique Diemecke of Sibelius' evocative Swan of Tuonela. While the Jackson Symphony Orchestra returns to the Potter Center post-lockdown playing Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto, and featuring soloist Clara Saitkoulov in October of 2021.

MORE ABOUT GREAT LAKES CONCERTS

Great Lakes Concerts is a weekly program featuring recordings from regional orchestras and professional Classical musicians from around the state of Michigan.