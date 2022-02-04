Secrets in the Scat | NOVA

Wed. Feb. 9 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Join biologists on an ingenious hunt for the clues hidden in animal poop.

Scott Burnett is “Scatman”—an Australian ecologist on the trail of the secrets of poop. By identifying and analyzing animal scat for DNA and hormones, he discovers essential details of their behavior, how they fit in the ecosystem, and even how to protect them.

From the mysterious cubic poop of wombats to the precious pink waste of whales, join scientists as they explore nature’s smelliest secrets.

Watch this episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

MORE ABOUT NOVA:

NOVA is the most-watched primetime science series on American television, reaching an average of five million viewers weekly. Now in its fifth decade of production, the series remains committed to producing in-depth science programming in the form of one-hour documentaries and long-form mini-series, from the latest breakthroughs in technology to the deepest mysteries of the natural world.