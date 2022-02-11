Live Concert Special | Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Fri. Feb. 18 at 10:40 a.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Experience the wonderful sounds of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra’s first live broadcast of the year!

The Detroit Symphony’s new music director Jader Bignamini begins this first live broadcast of the year with the Symphonic Variations on an African Air by composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.

Then they welcome their own principal trumpeter, Hunter Eberly, to perform the Arutiunian Trumpet Concerto. While Beethoven’s 7th Symphony, with its haunting Allegretto, effectively used during the finale of the film The King’s Speech, closes the program.