Work is taking place this week to bring improvements to WKAR television broadcasts. LEARN MORE.
WKAR StayTuned Update

February 19 | Great Lakes Concerts

WKAR Public Media
Published February 17, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST
Lighthouse on Beaver Island
Kelcie Herald
/
Unsplash
Beaver Island Lighthouse overlooking Lake Michigan.

Sat. Feb. 19 at 12 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Travel as far as Beaver Island to hear the lovely classical tunes of Michigan performers and symphony orchestras.

Jody Knol takes us to Baroque on Beaver Island for a bit of the old and the new by way of Johann Sebastian Bach's 3rd Brandenburg Concerto, plus the Celebration Overture by James Stephenson.

Then a performance from November of 2021 with guest violinist Lucia Micarelli joining the Lansing Symphony Orchestra and Maestro Timothy Muffitt in the Violin Concerto in D by Jean Sibelius.

Great Lakes Concerts is a weekly program featuring recordings from regional orchestras and professional Classical musicians from around the state of Michigan.

