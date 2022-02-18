Predicting My MS | NOVA

Wed. Feb. 23 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A filmmaker with a rare type of multiple sclerosis explores the mysterious causes of MS.

In 2005, filmmaker Jason DaSilva was diagnosed with primary progressive multiple sclerosis, a rare type of MS that has no known cure and inflicts a host of progressively debilitating symptoms.

In this moving personal film, DaSilva looks back on the challenges he’s faced, delves into the science behind MS, and investigates the potential risk factors that may–or may not–have contributed to his rare diagnosis. Refusing to be labeled as a “tragic” case, he continues to advocate for people with disabilities and to pursue his career as an artist and filmmaker.

Watch this episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

