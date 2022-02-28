March 2022 | Michigan Matinee

Thursdays, Mar. 3-31 at 7 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Tune in each Thursday to enjoy an hour of favorite pieces from the silver screen.

Mar. 3

Fairy Tales have lasting impact beyond childhood and have turned to movies as a means to retell them. An hour of music from Brian Easdale’s The Red Shoes to Cynthia Millar’s Three Wishes.

Mar. 10

The Newman Clan, Part 2 - A hour devoted to that great dynasty of film composers: Alfred, Randy, Thomas, Emil, and Joey Newman. Featuring music from The Diary of Anne Frank, Seabiscuit, Meet Joe Black, and many more.

Mar. 17

To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, movie music for films set in Ireland, including Ryan’s Daughter by Maurice Jarre, Angela’s Ashes by John Williams, and the evocative bridled chemistry between John Wayne and Marueen O’Hara in Victor Young’s The Quiet Man.

Mar. 24

Ahead of Oscar Night on Sunday, March 27, hear all five of this year’s Best Score nominees: Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell), Dune (Hans Zimmer), Encanto (Germaine Franco), Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias), and The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood).

Mar. 31

Our monthly feature highlighting newly released film scores and a selection of listener requests. Email yours to MovieMusic@wkar.org

