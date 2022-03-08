Putin's Road to War | Frontline

Tue. Mar. 15 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Frontline covers critical coverage surrounding the breaking news of Putin’s war in Ukraine.

Frontline presents two specials relating to recent developments in Europe, including the new special “Putin’s Road to War” (2022) and the previously aired special “Putin’s Way” (2017).

Putin’s Road to War | 9 p.m.

The inside story of what led to Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine. The events that shaped the Russian leader, the grievances that drive him, and how a growing conflict with the West exploded into war in Europe.

Putin’s Way | 10 p.m.

Allegations of criminality and corruption that have accompanied Vladimir Putin’s reign in Russia. Over two decades, how Putin accumulated wealth and power, leading to autocratic rule and the specter of a new Cold War.

Watch these specials before, during and after their premiere date on video.wkar.org .

MORE ABOUT FRONTLINE:

As U.S. television’s longest running investigative documentary series, Frontline explores and illuminates the critical issues of our times, from business and health to social issues, politics and war.