-
Tue. Jun. 29 at 10pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | This episode of Frontline investigates the rise of far-right extremism and violence in Germany.The…
-
Mon. Apr. 26 at 9 pm & Tue. Apr. 27 at 10 pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Using extensive personal video and local footage, learn how people and…
-
A new documentary from PBS' Frontline and ProPublica airing on WKAR-TV investigates the rise of extremism and white nationalism in America.WKAR's Sophia…
-
Tue. Apr. 13 at 10pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | American Insurrection investigates the rising threat of far-right violence in America.With ProPublica,…
-
Tue. Feb. 2 at 10pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | The untold story of the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and how China responded.In the months…
-
Fri. Jan. 8 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | This episode features Philippine President Duterte’s crackdown on the press and his prime target, Maria…
-
Tue. Oct. 27 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Investigating the lives and characters of Joe Biden and Donald Trump as they compete to be…
-
WATCH NOW IN SPANISH OR ENGLISH | Follow a mother’s fight to survive COVID-19 and see her newborn baby.From director Oscar Guerra, Love, Life and the…
-
WATCH HERE | Tue. Apr. 21 at 9pm on WKAR-TV and streaming at 7pm | A special report investigates the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic — from…
-
Nearly 5 ½ years ago, the water source for the city of Flint was switched in an effort to save money. A disaster followed resulting in deaths, illness and…