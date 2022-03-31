© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 | Detroit Symphony Orchestra

WKAR Public Media
Published March 31, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT
Paul Lewis
Kaupo Kikkas
Paul Lewis, classical pianist

Fri. Apr. 8 at 10:40 a.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Featuring Paul Lewis on the piano, the DSO plays Beethoven’s iconic Fourth Concerto.

Conducted by Kazushi Ono, Detroit Symphony Orchestra opens their program with Franz Schubert’s “Rosamunde” from his overture to Die Zauberharfe. Then, Paul Lewis joins the DSO for Beethoven's serene Fourth Concerto, today a staple of the piano repertoire. Finally, to close, the DSO plays Antonin Dvořák's Seventh Symphony, which was written in a flurry of Czech nationalism – "God grant that this Czech music will move the world!" the composer wrote.

