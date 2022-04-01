© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

April 2022 | Great Lakes Concerts

WKAR Public Media
Published April 1, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT
April 2022 Great Lakes Concerts
Chris Pagan
/
Unsplash
The bulk freighter, Federal Beaufort, leaves the St. Clair River and heads out into Lake Huron.

Saturdays, Apr. 2-30 at 12 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Listen to a variety of music from regional orchestras and professional classical musicians from around the state of Michigan.

Apr. 2
Flint Symphony performs Dvorak’s New World Symphony; Traverse Symphony plays the Blue Danube Waltz by Strauss; and Baroque on Beaver Chorus sings Michigan Morn by H. Owen Reed.

Apr. 9
Pianist Di Wu and Flint Symphony play Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue; Cellist Suren Bagratuni and Lansing Symphony play Cello Concerto No. 1 by Shostakovich; Traverse Symphony plays Aida Ballet Music by Verdi.

Apr. 16
Jackson Symphony performs Symphonie fantastique by Hector Berlioz.

Apr. 23
Jackson Symphony performs Audrey Kelley’s Speakeasy and pianist Joongun Cho joins Flint Symphony to play the Beethoven 4th Piano Concerto.

Apr. 30
Traverse Symphony plays Ravel’s Bolero and Flint Symphony performs Tchaikovsky’s Polish Symphony.

WKAR RADIO
The Capital Region’s source for classical music, local news and NPR. The station operates 24 hours per day and is available online at wkar.org.

Tags

WKAR StayTuned Update WKAR StayTuned UpdateGreat Lakes Concertswkar radio
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE