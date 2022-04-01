April 2022 | Great Lakes Concerts

Saturdays, Apr. 2-30 at 12 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Listen to a variety of music from regional orchestras and professional classical musicians from around the state of Michigan.

Apr. 2

Flint Symphony performs Dvorak’s New World Symphony; Traverse Symphony plays the Blue Danube Waltz by Strauss; and Baroque on Beaver Chorus sings Michigan Morn by H. Owen Reed.

Apr. 9

Pianist Di Wu and Flint Symphony play Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue; Cellist Suren Bagratuni and Lansing Symphony play Cello Concerto No. 1 by Shostakovich; Traverse Symphony plays Aida Ballet Music by Verdi.

Apr. 16

Jackson Symphony performs Symphonie fantastique by Hector Berlioz.

Apr. 23

Jackson Symphony performs Audrey Kelley’s Speakeasy and pianist Joongun Cho joins Flint Symphony to play the Beethoven 4th Piano Concerto.

Apr. 30

Traverse Symphony plays Ravel’s Bolero and Flint Symphony performs Tchaikovsky’s Polish Symphony.

WKAR RADIO

The Capital Region’s source for classical music, local news and NPR. The station operates 24 hours per day and is available online at wkar.org.