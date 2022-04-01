April 2022 | Michigan Matinee

Thursdays, Apr. 7-28 at 7 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Tune in each Thursday to enjoy an hour of favorite pieces from the silver screen.

Apr. 7

Michael Kamen set the musical bar for action-packed popcorn movies like Die Hard and Lethal Weapon, but also showed a lighter touch in Mr. Holland’s Opus and The Iron Giant.

Apr. 14

Easter and Tales of the Christ - With Easter on April 21st, a repeat of our episode highlighting films involving Christ from Alfred Newman’s epic The Robe, to John Debney’s intense music for The Passion of the Christ.

Apr. 21

With the weather change finally taking hold, an hour of Road Movies this week. From the score by Nancy Wilson (of Heart fame) to Almost Famous, the parental hunt of Philomena by Alexandre Desplat, as well as the first collaboration between John Williams and Steven Spielberg: The Sugarland Express.

Apr. 28

Our monthly feature highlighting newly released film scores and a selection of listener requests. Email yours to MovieMusic@ wkar.org

WKAR RADIO

The Capital Region’s source for classical music, local news and NPR. The station operates 24 hours per day and is available online at wkar.org.