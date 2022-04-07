© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

April 9 | Great Lakes Concerts

WKAR Public Media
Published April 7, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT
Sat. Apr. 9 at 12 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Featured performances from the Flint Symphony Orchestra, Lansing Symphony Orchestra, and Traverse Symphony Orchestra.

This week, host Jody Knol brings together a February 2020 performance by the Flint Symphony Orchestra, led by conductor Enrique Diemecke, of Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue" with guest pianist Di Wu.

Then, the Lansing Symphony Orchestra in January of 2022 are joined by cellist Suren Bagratuni with the intense 1st Cello Concerto by Dmitri Shostakovich. Finally, the Traverse Symphony Orchestra is led by Kevin Rhodes with ballet music by Giuseppe Verdi, a concert also from January of 2022.

WKAR RADIO
The Capital Region’s source for classical music, local news, and NPR. The station operates 24 hours per day and is available online at wkar.org.

