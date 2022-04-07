April 9 | Great Lakes Concerts

Sat. Apr. 9 at 12 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Featured performances from the Flint Symphony Orchestra, Lansing Symphony Orchestra, and Traverse Symphony Orchestra.

This week, host Jody Knol brings together a February 2020 performance by the Flint Symphony Orchestra, led by conductor Enrique Diemecke, of Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue" with guest pianist Di Wu.

Then, the Lansing Symphony Orchestra in January of 2022 are joined by cellist Suren Bagratuni with the intense 1st Cello Concerto by Dmitri Shostakovich. Finally, the Traverse Symphony Orchestra is led by Kevin Rhodes with ballet music by Giuseppe Verdi, a concert also from January of 2022.

