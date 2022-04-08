© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update
Community-Earth_April-Monthly-Theme_2022_1920x1080.jpg
Celebrate Community and Nature 2022
Celebrate the diversity of the planet’s nature and people this month with WKAR!

Easter Sunday | Michigan Matinee

WKAR Public Media
Published April 8, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT
Easter Sunday | Michigan Matinee
Marinas32
/
Pixabay

Sun. Apr. 17 at 1 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | On Easter Sunday, enjoy a selection of film scores from iconic religious epics, including The Passion of the Christ.

On Easter Sunday, a repeat of our episode highlighting films involving Christ from Alfred Newman's epic The Robe, to John Debney's intense music for The Passion of the Christ, as well as the classic Ben Hur, with a score by Miklos Rosza.

MORE ABOUT MICHIGAN MATINEE
Join host Jamie Paisley for an hour of classic music written for the silver screen. Jamie builds each show around a theme, including a monthly request show.

Tags

WKAR StayTuned Update WKAR StayTuned Updatemichigan matineewkar radio
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE