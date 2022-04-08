Easter Sunday | Michigan Matinee

Sun. Apr. 17 at 1 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | On Easter Sunday, enjoy a selection of film scores from iconic religious epics, including The Passion of the Christ.

On Easter Sunday, a repeat of our episode highlighting films involving Christ from Alfred Newman's epic The Robe, to John Debney's intense music for The Passion of the Christ, as well as the classic Ben Hur, with a score by Miklos Rosza.

MORE ABOUT MICHIGAN MATINEE

Join host Jamie Paisley for an hour of classic music written for the silver screen. Jamie builds each show around a theme, including a monthly request show.