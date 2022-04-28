Flood in the Desert | American Experience

Tue. May 3 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Explore the 1928 Los Angeles dam collapse, a colossal and deadly engineering failure.

Just before midnight on March 12, 1928, about 40 miles north of Los Angeles, one of the biggest dams in the country blew apart, releasing a wall of water 20 stories high. Ten thousand people lived downstream.

Flood in the Desert tells the story of the St. Francis Dam disaster, the second deadliest disaster in California history. It destroyed hundreds of lives and millions of dollars’ worth of property; it also washed away the reputation of William Mulholland, the father of modern Los Angeles, and jeopardized larger plans to transform the West.

Flood in the Desert tells the story of the St. Francis Dam disaster

