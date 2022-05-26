The Fugue | 90.5 Classical

Sun. May 29 at 12 p.m. and Wed. Jun. 1 at 7 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Join Jamie Paisley as he welcomes three guest artists: violinist Sarah Chang, pianist Ralph Votapek and harpsichordist Mahan Esfahani.

With Symphonies across Michigan making their various unveiling of their 2022-23 seasons, this week on The Fugue, Jamie Paisley will highlight three guest artists coming to Michigan. Violinist Sarah Chang will help the Grand Rapids Symphony start their season in September. While mid-Michigan's own Ralph Votapek will perform on behalf of the Traverse Symphony in April. Finally, in February, the Jackson Symphony welcomes harpsichordist Mahan Esfahani to play a concerto by composer Fernande Decruck. Hear Baroque works by Vivaldi, Walther, and Bach played by these three guest artists for concerts across Michigan during next season.

MORE ABOUT THE FUGUE:

From Albinoni to Zelenka, music host Jamie Paisley is your guide through the best of the Baroque era. Jamie features everything from the masterworks of Bach, Vivaldi and Handel to the rare gems of the period.