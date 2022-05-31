© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update
LGBTQIA+ Pride Month 2022
LGBTQIA+ Pride Month 2022
Celebrate and explore LGBTQIA+ Pride Month with WKAR!

LGBTQIA+ Pride Month 2022 | Radio Programming

WKAR Public Media
Published May 31, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT
Violin with rainbow strings
Unsplash
/
Providence Doucet

Jun. 1-30 at 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Listen to the moving stories and work from talented LGBTQIA+ composers and musicians during Pride Month.

June marks Pride Month, an important one for many in the LGBTQ community as it can provide an opportunity to reconnect with celebrating this affirmation of self, which many times throughout history has been viewed of as ‘less-than.’ During Pride Month on 90.5 Classical, hear stories from across the centuries of LGBTQIA+ composers and musicians.

Like Jean-Baptiste Lully, who was fired from the court of Louis the 14th when he took a very devout wife; or composer Dame Ethyl Smyth who was jailed for her suffragette activities, but conducted a choir of her fellow activists with a toothbrush through the bars of her jail cell; or composer Angela Morley who, in the 1970s, was the first openly trans Academy Award nominee.

Also including WKAR’s own classical host Jamie Paisley, who took solace in learning about gay composer Samuel Barber, who grew up just a few towns away from his rural Pennsylvanian home. We hope to shine a light on these stories of outstanding LGBTQIA+ composers and musicians.

WKAR RADIO
The Capital Region’s source for classical music, local news, and NPR. The station operates 24 hours per day and is available online at wkar.org

Tags

WKAR StayTuned Update WKAR StayTuned Update90.5 Classicalwkar radio
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE