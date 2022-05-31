LGBTQIA+ Pride Month 2022 | Radio Programming

Jun. 1-30 at 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Listen to the moving stories and work from talented LGBTQIA+ composers and musicians during Pride Month.

June marks Pride Month, an important one for many in the LGBTQ community as it can provide an opportunity to reconnect with celebrating this affirmation of self, which many times throughout history has been viewed of as ‘less-than.’ During Pride Month on 90.5 Classical, hear stories from across the centuries of LGBTQIA+ composers and musicians.

Like Jean-Baptiste Lully, who was fired from the court of Louis the 14th when he took a very devout wife; or composer Dame Ethyl Smyth who was jailed for her suffragette activities, but conducted a choir of her fellow activists with a toothbrush through the bars of her jail cell; or composer Angela Morley who, in the 1970s, was the first openly trans Academy Award nominee.

Also including WKAR’s own classical host Jamie Paisley, who took solace in learning about gay composer Samuel Barber, who grew up just a few towns away from his rural Pennsylvanian home. We hope to shine a light on these stories of outstanding LGBTQIA+ composers and musicians.

