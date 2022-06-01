© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
June 2022 | Great Lakes Concerts

Published June 1, 2022
Crisp Point Lighthouse on Lake Superior

Saturdays, Jun. 4–25 at 12 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Listen to a variety of music from regional orchestras and professional classical musicians from around the state of Michigan.

Jun. 4
Ann Arbor Symphony performs Fate Now Conquers by Carlos Simon and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4; Traverse Symphony and chorus perform Lacrimosa from Mozart’s Requiem.

Jun. 11
Violinist Melissa White and Lansing Symphony play Havanaise by Saint-Saens; Reinecke Sonata for Flute & Piano from Baroque on Beaver Festival; Violinist Julian Rhee and Flint Symphony play Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1.

Jun. 18
Traverse Symphony performs Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf and choral music by Rutter and Handel; selections from Baroque on Beaver Festival 2021.

Jun. 25
Ann Arbor Symphony performs Bruckner’s Symphony No. 6; Baroque on Beaver Festival Orchestra plays Grainger’s Irish Tune from County Derry.

