© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update
LGBTQIA+ Pride Month 2022
LGBTQIA+ Pride Month 2022
Celebrate and explore LGBTQIA+ Pride Month with WKAR!

True Colors in Concert: Our Songs

WKAR Public Media
Published June 1, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT
Indigo Girls performing at the True Colors Concert
Kevin Parisi
/
PBS
The Indigo Girls in 'True Colors: LGBTQ+ Our Stories, Our Songs.'

Sat. Jun. 4 only on WKAR Passport | Enjoy an exclusive concert of LGBTQ+ artists from the broadcast program, “True Colors: LGBTQ+ Our Stories, Our Songs.”

In February 2022, an intimate performance was held in Washington D.C. to record songs for use in the broadcast program, True Colors: LGBTQ+ Our Stories, Our Songs.

9 songs appear in the broadcast program. 12 songs from that evening appear in WKAR Passport-only True Colors in Concert.

The twelve exclusive songs include:

  • True Colors/I'm Coming Out (Instrumental Overture)—APO
  • More Love—Billy Gilman
  • Wonder—Morgxn
  • Somewhere—Breanna Sinclairé
  • War Rugs—Indigo Girls
  • Hey, Jesus—Trey Pearson
  • For Our World—Billy Gilman
  • Somewhere Over the Rainbow—Chris Colfer
  • Pretend Rainbow—Morgxn
  • Mascara—Peppermint, Jujubee & Alexis Michelle (from RuPaul’s Drag Race)
  • Colors of My Life—André de Shields
  • Closer to Fine—Indigo Girls

Music performed by the American Pops Orchestra, conducted by Luke Frazier
Hosted by Amy Schneider (of Jeopardy fame)

Tags

WKAR StayTuned Update WKAR StayTuned Update
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE