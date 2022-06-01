Celebrate and explore LGBTQIA+ Pride Month with WKAR!
True Colors in Concert: Our Songs
Sat. Jun. 4 only on WKAR Passport | Enjoy an exclusive concert of LGBTQ+ artists from the broadcast program, “True Colors: LGBTQ+ Our Stories, Our Songs.”
In February 2022, an intimate performance was held in Washington D.C. to record songs for use in the broadcast program, True Colors: LGBTQ+ Our Stories, Our Songs.
9 songs appear in the broadcast program. 12 songs from that evening appear in WKAR Passport-only True Colors in Concert.
The twelve exclusive songs include:
- True Colors/I'm Coming Out (Instrumental Overture)—APO
- More Love—Billy Gilman
- Wonder—Morgxn
- Somewhere—Breanna Sinclairé
- War Rugs—Indigo Girls
- Hey, Jesus—Trey Pearson
- For Our World—Billy Gilman
- Somewhere Over the Rainbow—Chris Colfer
- Pretend Rainbow—Morgxn
- Mascara—Peppermint, Jujubee & Alexis Michelle (from RuPaul’s Drag Race)
- Colors of My Life—André de Shields
- Closer to Fine—Indigo Girls
Music performed by the American Pops Orchestra, conducted by Luke Frazier
Hosted by Amy Schneider (of Jeopardy fame)