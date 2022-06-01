True Colors in Concert: Our Songs

Sat. Jun. 4 only on WKAR Passport | Enjoy an exclusive concert of LGBTQ+ artists from the broadcast program, “True Colors: LGBTQ+ Our Stories, Our Songs.”

In February 2022, an intimate performance was held in Washington D.C. to record songs for use in the broadcast program, True Colors: LGBTQ+ Our Stories, Our Songs.

9 songs appear in the broadcast program. 12 songs from that evening appear in WKAR Passport-only True Colors in Concert.

The twelve exclusive songs include:



True Colors/I'm Coming Out (Instrumental Overture)—APO

More Love—Billy Gilman

Wonder—Morgxn

Somewhere—Breanna Sinclairé

War Rugs—Indigo Girls

Hey, Jesus—Trey Pearson

For Our World—Billy Gilman

Somewhere Over the Rainbow—Chris Colfer

Pretend Rainbow—Morgxn

Mascara—Peppermint, Jujubee & Alexis Michelle (from RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Colors of My Life—André de Shields

Closer to Fine—Indigo Girls

Music performed by the American Pops Orchestra, conducted by Luke Frazier

Hosted by Amy Schneider (of Jeopardy fame)