WKAR StayTuned Update

June 3 | MSU In Concert

WKAR Public Media
Published June 2, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT
Violins
Calin Draganescu
/
Unsplash

Fri., Jun. 3 at 7pm on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | A new season begins with selections taken from the archives of the MSU College of Music.

For this week's season-opener, what a difference a year makes! We'll hear an early pandemic,, audience-less recital recording of Crystal LaPoint's Bassoon Sonata played by doctoral student Natalie Law from March 25th, 2021.

But then exactly one year later, March 25th, 2022, the audience returns for a performance of Ottorino Respighi's "Church Windows" by the MSU Symphony Orchestra led by Octavio Mas-Arocas.

ABOUT MSU IN CONCERT:
A weekly hour of classical concerts from Michigan State University. Featuring faculty artists, student ensembles, and guests from around the world, captured in performance at Cook Recital Hall, Fairchild Theatre and Wharton Center Cobb Great Hall on the MSU campus. WKAR's Jamie Paisley is the host.

MSU In Concert
