Finding Fellowship
Sun., Jun. 19 at 5 p.m. and Mon., Jun. 20 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | How one community came together in the wake of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination.
Finding Fellowship captures how the seeds for potential reconciliation were planted in the same fields where slave masters once terrorized. This film shares how one community came together in the wake of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination and offers an example of how communities can lean on their shared heritage to progress.
Watch this documentary at video.wkar.org before, during or after the premiere date. This documentary is also available to watch live during its premiere date on the WKAR Livestream.