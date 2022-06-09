Sun., Jun. 19 at 5 p.m. and Mon., Jun. 20 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | How one community came together in the wake of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination.

Finding Fellowship captures how the seeds for potential reconciliation were planted in the same fields where slave masters once terrorized. This film shares how one community came together in the wake of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination and offers an example of how communities can lean on their shared heritage to progress.