Juneteenth Celebration 2022

Sun., Jun. 19 at 5 p.m. and Mon., Jun. 20 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | How one community came together in the wake of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination.
Sun., Jun. 19 at 2 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | As part of honoring Juneteenth, WKAR brings a special broadcast of An African American Requiem by composer Damien Geter.
Thu., Jun. 16, 2022 at 7 p.m. on WKAR OVEE | Join the conversation around the film Afrofuturism; a cultural aesthetic, and philosophy of science and history that explores the intersection of African diaspora culture with science and technology. This film is being screened as part of MSU’s Juneteenth Celebration.