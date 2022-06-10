Endeavor: The Evolution | Masterpiece

Sat., Jun. 11 at 10 p.m. and Sun., Jun. 12 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Celebrate the popular detective's 10th anniversary with a behind-the-scenes retrospective.

Trace the changes of Detective Constable Endeavour Morse and Detective Chief Inspector Fred Thursday with a retrospective look at the past seven seasons. Featuring behind-the-scenes features and interviews with the cast and creators, the program explores what makes Endeavour such a top-notch mystery.

Endeavour: The Evolution provides a moment to reminisce on the ﬁrst seven seasons of Masterpiece’s renowned detective drama in advance of the Season 8 premiere on Sunday, June 19th.

In “Endeavour,” a prequel to “Inspector Morse” and “Inspector Lewis,” viewers begin to understand the depth and eccentricities of the cerebral and solitary DC Endeavour Morse. Through each successive season, as he works with his partner, DI Fred Thursday (Roger Allam), more about this unlikely pair’s evolution and complexities is revealed.