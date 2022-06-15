Celebrating Pride Month & Juneteenth | A Groove Supreme

Sat., Jun. 18 at 8 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Enjoy two hours of empowering music by LGBTQIA+ and Black jazz artists in celebration of Pride Month and Juneteenth.

During hour one of A Groove Supreme, host Michael Stratton celebrates Pride Month with a selection of openly gay jazz musicians like Gary Burton, Patricia Barber, Theo Blackman, as well as Duke Ellington's protege, Billy Strayhorn.

In hour two, Jazz and Juneteenth with selections by Miles Davis, Charles Mingus, and Jon Batiste. Plus, a classic song by Nina Simone which was sung in millions of homes via PBS's Sesame Street in 1972: “To Be Young, Gifted, and Black.”

More about A GROOVE SUPREME:

Explore a century of jazz, the art form which constantly reforges itself by obscuring lines about what the rules of music can or even should be. Host Michael Stratton is your sonic guide to jazz, from classics to the contemporary.