Honoring Bernard Herrmann | Michigan Matinee

Sun., Jun. 26 at 1 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Tune into selected works by Bernard Herrmann, one of film's greatest composers.

An hour of music by Bernard Herrmann as we celebrate the anniversary of his birth, June 29th, 1911. From his early days writing music for Citizen Kane, the Hitchcock era with North by Northwest and Psycho, and his final film score for Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver.

Join host Jamie Paisley for an hour of classic music written for the silver screen. Jamie builds each show around a theme, including a monthly request show.