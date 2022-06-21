© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

Honoring Bernard Herrmann | Michigan Matinee

WKAR Public Media
Published June 21, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT
North by Northwest Film Poster
Saturday Night Cinema
/
KSPS PBS
Cary Grant in Alfred Hitchcock's "North by Northwest." Bernard Herrmann composed the film's soundtrack.

Sun., Jun. 26 at 1 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Tune into selected works by Bernard Herrmann, one of film's greatest composers.

An hour of music by Bernard Herrmann as we celebrate the anniversary of his birth, June 29th, 1911. From his early days writing music for Citizen Kane, the Hitchcock era with North by Northwest and Psycho, and his final film score for Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver.

MORE ABOUT MICHIGAN MATINEE
Join host Jamie Paisley for an hour of classic music written for the silver screen. Jamie builds each show around a theme, including a monthly request show.

Tags

WKAR StayTuned Update WKAR StayTuned Updatemichigan matineewkar radio
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE