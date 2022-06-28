© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Community Wellness Month 2022
Celebrate the efforts towards greater community wellness this month with WKAR!

A Capitol Fourth 2022

Published June 28, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT
Mon., Jul. 4 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Celebrate our country's 246th birthday with America's favorite Independence Day celebration.

This July 4th, A Capitol Fourth welcomes country music star and four-time Grammy-nominee Mickey Guyton as host of the 42nd edition of America’s national Independence Day celebration.

Guyton will lead an all-star cast in a patriotic evening of unrivaled musical performances by top stars from pop, country, R&B, classical and Broadway featuring the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of premier pops conductor Jack Everly.

Watch this special event at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date. This event is also available to watch live during the premiere date on the WKAR Livestream.

MORE ABOUT A CAPITOL FOURTH:
America's favorite Independence Day celebration, A Capitol Fourth, features well-known musical artists and puts viewers front and center for the greatest display of fireworks anywhere in the nation. A Capitol Fourth is broadcast to millions at home and to our troops watching around the world.

